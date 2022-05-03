Some residents in South Temple were without power for several hours Tuesday afternoon as Oncor reported multiple outages.
The company’s outage map showed about 1,116 customers in the southern part of the city affected by the outage. Officials said the outage was caused after a tree fell onto the power line.
Casey Simpson, area manager for the company, said crews worked for more than an hour to remove the tree and any other objects on the line.
“It had fallen into the line enough where it was causing a phase-to-phase fault to occur,” Simpson said.
Power was restored to the homes at about 5 p.m., with only five outages still reported in the area.