The Central Texas Film Society’s monthly free movie series will finish 2023 strong with several blockbuster classics on the schedule.
According to Jeff Swindoll, a Central Texas Film Society board member, the monthly showings are free and will be on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. inside the Cultural Activities Center.
Free popcorn also is available.
Each showing will include a discussion about the film led by Dr. Joseph Tabarlet, chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Swindoll, a lifelong film buff, said the post-movie discussions can cover a wide range of topics.
“We might discuss the message in the film, or something less involved like special effects and what other movies the actors have starred in,” he said.
Here’s a glimpse at this year’s final five showings:
Aug. 27: “In the Heat of the Night” (1967) is about a black police detective from Philadelphia who becomes involved in a murder investigation in a racist small town in Mississippi.
Sept. 17: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939). Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz, and embark on a quest with three new friends to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others’ wishes.
Oct. 29: “Ghostbusters” (1984). Three parapsychologists forced out of their university funding set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in New York City, attracting frightened yet skeptical customers.
Nov. 17: “The Freshman” (1990). A New York City film school student accepts a job with a local mobster who resembles a famous cinema godfather and who takes the young man under his wing, after demanding total loyalty.
Dec. 17: “Amadeus” (1984). The life, success and troubles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as told by Antonio Salieri, the contemporaneous composer who was deeply jealous of Mozart’s talent and claimed to have murdered him.
The Film Society will be announcing its 2024 season in upcoming months.