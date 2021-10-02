Residents will need to make sure they are registered to vote by Monday if they plan on participating during the Nov. 2 election.
Both local and state issues will appear on the ballot this year, including eight proposed state constitutional amendments and local school district bonds.
Matthew Dutton, voting administrator for Bell County, said that while ballots will vary depending on a person’s voting precinct, they still will be able to vote at any location in the county.
With these county-wide voting locations, Dutton said that “… as far as polling sites go, we don’t go based off of precinct, we go based off of a vote center.”
The main state issue for voters across is the proposed constitutional amendments, which have topics covering a range of issues from charitable raffles at rodeos to visitation rights for care givers.
In addition to the state elections, voters in certain areas of the county will have other decisions to make.
These local elections include a liquor election in Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, bond elections for the Temple and Bartlett independent school districts, a board of trustees election for Gatesville ISD and tax ratification elections for both Troy and Nolanville.
This year’s election is set to take place on Nov. 2, with a two-week early voting period prior to Election Day.
Early voting will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 through Oct. 22, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. The county also will offer early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23, and from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
The county will have six early voting locations. They are the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; the Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado; and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
County Judge David Blackburn said ballots by mail should go to the Bell County Elections Administration Office, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, and be received by 4:45 p.m. Oct. 22.