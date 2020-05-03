Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple was one of several area churches that held an in-person service on Sunday morning.
“We had a nice service,” said the pastor, the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. “We only had about 25 people there. I didn’t expect any more. We usually have about 75-80 people. A lot of people I’m quite sure were simply just afraid to come.”
He had instructed the ushers to space those who attended, however that was unnecessary, he said, because the sanctuary holds about 250 people. The service included communion, as is customary on every first Sunday, he said.
Harrison spoke from the book of Acts, he said, on the subject of people and broken chains. King Herod had the apostle Peter in prison, chained from head to toe, with guards watching over him, Harrison said.
“Today we have been pretty tied up and chained by this virus,” he said. “However the Lord is going to see us through.”
The church had congregational singing and two specials. Deacon Ernest T. Knox sang “I am Redeemed.” Deacon Hank Byers sang “God’s Grace.”
“We’re going to kind of ease into it,” Harrison said of future services. “I’m taking it one step at a time. I’m thinking about midweek services on Wednesday, and we’re planning a special Mother’s Day service next Sunday morning.”
Harrison has been taping sermons at the First Baptist Church in Temple and putting them on YouTube and Facebook, he said. He will continue doing that, he said, using it as an outreach ministry.
Trinity Church in Temple and the First Baptist Church of Troy were also scheduled to have live services Sunday, but calls to their offices were not returned.