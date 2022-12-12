A weekend of violent incidents in Temple culminated Monday morning with a shooting-suicide on the city’s north side.
Temple Police Department officers responded to the shooting at 8:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Third Street. There, officers found a man, identified as the suspect, and a woman both wounded.
Police later said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not released by the police department.
A portion of North Third Street was closed for hours as officers conducted their investigation. Jefferson Elementary School, a few blocks south of the incident scene, was secured Monday morning “for the safety of the faculty and students.” There was no threat to the campus, officials said.
Temple saw an unusual spate of violence over the weekend with two other shootings, a stabbing and a home invasion robbery reported.
On Saturday night, police reported that a shooting occurred between two vehicles at about 5:23 p.m. in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
“Witnesses report two vehicles traveled down E. Avenue B and were shooting at each other,” the city reported in a news release.
Officers found that a vehicle was hit by a bullet. No injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified.
Less than 24 hours later, another shooting was reported.
At about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive in South Temple. A man was wounded and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been identified.
An early morning home invasion robbery was reported Sunday morning.
Four masked men reportedly kicked in the front door of a home at about 12:27 a.m. in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street, also in South Temple.
“Witnesses report four men, wearing masks, kicked in the front door of the home and stole an undisclosed number of items,” the city said in a news release. “The family was home during this incident, but no injuries have been reported.”
No suspects have been identified in the home invasion, the city said.
Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said, “At this time, there is no indication that these incidents are connected. However, these incidents are still under investigation.”
The police department, she said, “remains committed to protecting the community, and our officers are working tirelessly to solve these crimes.”
Anyone with information was asked to contact Temple Police 254-298-5500 or call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
Temple has recorded four homicides in 2022, none of which are known to be gang-related, Nowlin said.
“The two categories most often correlated to gang violence are the categories of homicide and aggravated assault,” she said. “Currently, the city of Temple has four homicides for the 2022 calendar year (none of which are known to be gang-related), whereas, in 2021, there were five homicides, and in 2020, there were seven homicides. For the aggravated assault category, the city of Temple recorded 189 incidents in 2020, 151 in 2021, and have recorded 178 in 2022, as of Nov. 30.”
Violence in Temple
Temple officers have responded to prior upticks in local violent crimes.
In 2017, the department launched a Violent Crime Task Force to handle violent gang activity that started three years earlier. Those efforts led to federal grand jury indictments for multiple suspects who were part of the Temple-based gang responsible for violent crimes in the area.
A group of 10 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies conducted the investigation. They are: the FBI; Temple, Belton, Cameron, and Hearne police departments; Bell County Organized Crime Unit; U.S. Postal Inspection Service; U.S. Marshals Service; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The gang operated until the filing of a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment on Oct. 13, 2020, the Telegram previously reported.
The RICO indictment alleges that five suspects conspired to commit five murders — including three in Temple and one in Belton and one in Hearne — violent assault; drug trafficking; extortion; and armed robberies. It also charges that six men brandished a firearm during a robbery and another two men fired a gun during a violent crime. Additionally, the indictment states three suspects conspired to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.
Continued violence
Then-Police Chief Floyd Mitchell told the Telegram in 2016 and 2017 that local gang activity was minimal but noted robberies and other street crimes were rising in some parts of town.
The uptick in crime appeared to stop after the federal RICO indictment was handed down in 2020.
However, gang-related shootings have been on the rise in Temple in 2022.
During a bond reduction hearing in May of an alleged gang member accused of a retaliation shooting, Temple Police Department Detective Josh Moore testified under oath about the issue.
“It’s the worst we’ve seen,” Moore said during the hearing. “Since Feb. 13, it started a rash of shootings, and I asked for assistance to deal with gang violence.”
Three patrol officers were assigned solely to deal with gang violence in Temple, Moore testified.
“Sadly, gang activity is a common occurrence in many mid-sized cities,” Nowlin said. “While we have seen an increase in gang activity in the city of Temple, we have also experienced an increase in non-gang activity. This increase includes an increase in domestic violence incidents.”
Nowlin said some of the weekend incidents could be gang-related.
“While we suspect one or two of our recent incidents from this past weekend may be gang-related, that has not been confirmed,” she said.