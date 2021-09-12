BELTON — Barks appeared to be worse than bites Sunday, the second and final day of Rescue Magazine’s sixth annual Pet Extravaganza at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Ronald Ducharme, program director, said 31 animal shelters brought dogs, cats, ferrets and horses. He expected about 6,000 visitors over the weekend.
“We’re trying to get 400 animals adopted,” he said. On Saturday 235 animals had either been adopted or applied for, he said, so he expected to reach the goal.
There were a lot of vendors of animal-related products at the extravaganza, he said.
“Everybody seems to be happy and having a good time,” he said. “The Fort Hood working dog team is a wonderful attraction. We’re grateful for them.”
Specialist Abbi Fouquette, a canine handler with the 226th Military Working Dog Detachment, greeted visitors at her station. She demonstrated basic obedience and bite work with Moryk, 2, a German shepherd.
“We put on a bite sleeve and we have the dog bite the wrap,” she said.
He’s an explosives dog and can also attack people, she said.
“We use these dogs in deployment scenarios,” she said. “We do sweeps for the president and vice president. We can clear a building for people. My dogs can find human odor.”
In the booth next door, Theresa Martin of San Antonio showed off a yellow 2006 Chevrolet Camaro, representing Bumblebee from the Transformer movie franchise. In one of the movies, she said, the car changes into a rocket.
At 3 p.m. she said she would come out wearing a tall bumblebee costume.
“I dance, take pictures with the kids and have a ball,” she said.
Each photo earns a $5 donation for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, she said.
Pat Marshall and Shari Heino of Happy Hounds had two dogs, Altuve and Zelda, perform tricks in their booth along the back wall. Marshall said they train dogs in classes and private lessons.
“I’ve been in business for 20 years,” Marshall said. “I just moved from Houston to Eddy. I love helping dogs and their families.”
In one of the center aisles, Corinna Harden of Pound Pup and Friends in Killeen said her foster-based rescue brought eight dogs to the event and one had been adopted.
“We pull them out of the kill shelters,” she said. “We place them with families until they get adopted. We do about 60-65 adoptions a year.”
She’s been doing this for four years.
“I like dogs,” she said. “The dogs, they didn’t ask for the life … for the hand that’s been dealt. That’s where we come in and find them a better life.”
Further down the aisle, Anca Neagu, owner of Anca’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Killeen, said she opened her nonprofit in 2017.
“I rescue cats and dogs, either stray or from kill shelters,” she said. “I take them to the vet, get them micro chipped, sterilized and vaccinated.”
Five dogs and one cat were adopted Saturday, she said, and three dogs had been adopted so far Sunday.
“I liked rescuing animals ever since I was a kid,” she said. “I’ve always found animals that needed to be rescued. I knew at some point I would open an animal rescue and I finally did it.”
Her website is www.ancasark.com.