Wilma Wildcat will be back on the sidelines this football season, and she likely will be sporting some new threads.
AJ Terry, father of Analisa Terry, aka Wilma Wildcat, has created a gofundme drive — https://gofund.me/390297a9 — to raise money for new costumes for Wilma and co-mascot Willie Wildcat. As of Wednesday, more than $1,000 of the needed $3,500 had been raised on social media and through other contributions.
“Willie and Wilma Wildcat need a makeover,” Terry said. “We need two new Wildcat outfits. The $3,500 will cover the costumes, plus taxes and shipping, hopefully in time for cheer camp this summer and definitely before the first game. We want Willie and Wilma to look their best for all of the past, current and future Wildcats.”
According to Temple High Cheer Coach Samantha Edwards, the outfit Willie currently wears is from 2020 and is wearing out.
“We have another older backup costume that we use for Wilma, but I have no clue how old that one is,” Edwards said. “This is a priority — the current costumes are coming apart at the seams. We haven’t ordered the new outfits yet, but I’m hoping we can raise enough money and get them before the first game. Our budget mostly goes toward game transportation and meals, so we are relying on the fundraiser to help with the outfit costs.”
Terry said his wife, Noelia, had seen the outfits to be worn by Analisa (Wilma) and Taylor Heisterberg (Willie), and mentioned that they “looked rough” and needed replacing.
“My wife and I met with Coach Edwards about creating a fundraiser to buy the two new Wildcat outfits,” Terry said. “These outfits will give Wilma and Willie a well-deserved make-over.”
“I didn’t feel comfortable approaching the school board at that time so we decided to try and raise the money,” he added. “Other fundraisers for the 2023-24 school year were in progress, and we didn’t want to burden them with an additional expense since we were the ones who came up with the plan.”
Terry said the new outfits were selected by the THS cheer team.
“We are asking alumni, the community and local businesses to show their Wildcat spirit by helping fund this purchase,” he said. “Every little bit helps to freshen up Willie and Wilma’s looks.”
Edwards said the cheer team had a manager volunteer to wear the old Wilma costume once or twice, but there has only been one mascot on a consistent basis.
“We’ve only had Willie in the four years I’ve been at THS,” she said. “So, it’s been at least that long since Wilma was on the sidelines. The Wilma costume that’s been worn in the past is just really old and worn out.”
The idea for having a person dressed as a Wildcat dates back to 1983.
Judy West, a former THS educator and sponsor of the National Honor Society, was watching late Friday night highlights of local football games on television, and a segment on Copperas Cove caught her eye.
“I was watching the Cove highlights, and it showed their mascot — a student in a bulldog suit,” she said. “I thought: ‘Hmmm, why wouldn’t that work in Temple?”
At the time, Temple High had two stuffed bobcats that served as Wildcat mascots, and at least one was carted to games in a wagon. One of the bobcats was on display in the band hall for years; the other was in possession of THS cheerleaders and was kept in the high school office.
“The National Honor Society had done some fundraising for scholarship money, and we had enough left to do something for the school,” West said. “We thought buying a mascot outfit might be a good thing.”
“I went to Jim Kerby, the principal at the time, and told him my plan,” West said. “I had talked to some students and National Honor Society officers, and they were behind the idea. Jim liked my plan, but he wanted me to clear it with the athletic director and cheerleader sponsor.”
“Of course, Bob McQueen was the athletic director, and Pam Hoelscher was mentoring the cheerleaders,” West said. “Both thought it was a great idea, and they decided I was the ideal person for the job.”
West called a manufacturer with questions and was eventually offered the costume on a trial basis. She agreed, and the Wildcat-in-a-box arrived a few weeks later.
“I put the suit on to show the powers-that-be, and decided it might be fun to take a stroll through the student center during lunch hour,” she said. “No one knew about the suit, and I was getting a lot of double takes.”
And smiles. The Wildcat outfit was an immediate hit.
“I knew we wanted this, but I needed the company to make two changes,” she said. “First, the tail was way too long. It was a tripping hazard.”
“Also, the suit fastened in the back with Velcro strips and it kept coming apart. I asked if they could replace the Velcro with a strong zipper. They agreed to both alterations, and Temple had a new $400 mascot.”
Willie the Wildcat arrived at THS in the spring of 1985 and was first used at an Easter Seals fundraiser at Temple Mall. Willie led the crowd in a rousing rendition of the Bunny Hop.
“One of my National Honor Society members — Lara Bertoleit — had raised a lot of money that year,” West said. “I felt she deserved to wear the suit.”
The following fall, Willie joined the cheerleaders on the sidelines to root the blue-front, white-back Wildcats to victory.
Over the years, replacement costumes have come and gone, and Wilma Wildcat was later added to accompany Willie at games.