See a T-rex in Temple.
The nationally recognized Jurassic Empire traveling show set up shop this weekend outside of the Temple Mall, 3111 S. 31st St., for dinosaur lovers of all ages to see, enjoy and learn about the prehistoric creatures that once roamed the Earth.
As a child, Joey Floor would line up his G.I. Joe action figures and dinosaur toys around his home for his make-believe drive-thru. Today, he is the operations manager for Jurassic Empire and is making his childhood dreams a reality in setting up a drive-thru experience for families to enjoy look-alike animatronics up close.
“You know, superheroes are pretty much taking over everything, and they’re not real,” Floor said. “We want to remind people that these dinosaurs really existed.”
Jurassic Empire travels the country all year long holding the show in large and small cities. It generally frequents the big cities during the off-season and visits small cities during the summer.
Floor said he appreciates the positive impact the experience provides for all ages.
“We just had a 99-year-old celebrate her birthday with us in Oklahoma,” Floor said. “It was really fun for her and that’s really the goal here.”
Around noon Saturday, a line of cars approached the grounds.
“My son is obsessed with dinosaurs” one mother told Floor as she was asking for more information on the exhibit.
During the experience, families scan a QR code that allows them to listen to a slideshow presentation on the different creatures they approach. Similarly, as they make their way to each dinosaur, a motion sensor will allow half of them on display to react.
Floor told the Telegram he partnered with paleontologists to provide accurate and relevant information on each of the dinosaurs for the presentation.
For drive-thru experiences, a particular speed limit is required to allow children to unbuckle themselves and look through sunroofs and windows. Since exiting the vehicle is prohibited, one of the crew members will walk around with Lawrence the Raptor, and approach kids interested in petting the puppet.
“He’s having such a good time, this is really cute,” Kimberly Velagomez said, looking at her 4-year-old son laughing with joy at each passing display. “He was scared at first, but he told me he wants to take the T-rex home.”
Velagomez was on her second go-around at the exhibit. Tickets purchased during the holiday season are good for the entire day so families can come and go as they please, with the final car accepted at 7:30 p.m.
Those who want to leave with some dinosaur merchandise can purchase surprise packs with options of either three or five mystery items to take home.
The last day to experience Jurassic Empire in Temple will be Dec. 4. The team will be at the Broadway Square in Tyler from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, and at the Parkdale Mall in Beaumont from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1. For tickets and more information, visit www.jurassicempire.com.