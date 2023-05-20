Since 2010, teams of physicians, surgeons, nurses and anesthesiologists from Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple have been making pilgrimages to third-world countries, providing surgeries and medical care to kids in need.
A February medical mission to a hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, included the usual team of surgeons, nurses and anesthesiologists. It also included a high school student with a big heart and a strong interest in entering the health-care industry.
Some team members were from McLane Children’s medical staff, including Dr. Danny Little, the hospital’s surgeon in chief and the father of Claire Little, a junior at Temple High School.
Claire, a volleyball player and discus thrower at THS, said the mission trip to Ecuador was a unique opportunity she couldn’t pass up.
“I always wanted to go to South America, and this was an opportunity to go to Ecuador,” she said. “It was something I’d love to do again. I’ve already talked to Dad about another mission trip.”
Claire said she knew in advance that she would be working with a Temple nurse, Vilma Domingo, in the Guayaquil hospital’s recovery room. But she also had a couple of unexpected experiences.
“I primarily worked in post-op, but I did get the chance to scrub-up a couple of times,” she said. “I worked in surgery with my dad, and I did a skin graft on a child’s finger. I also helped repair a hernia.”
Claire said working in the recovery room was a rewarding experience.
“Every 15 minutes we took the patients’ vital signs, and after the child was in post-op for an hour, I brought in their parents. They were so happy to see their kids in better condition.”
“We had to bring our own supplies from the U.S. to the hospital in Ecuador, and we brought a bunch of stuffed animals as well,” she said. “In America, if we are given a stuffed bear, it’s like ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ But in Ecuador, the kids were absolutely thrilled to get them. Some wanted more than one. The stuffed animals were a big deal for them.”
“I’ve had Spanish classes at Temple High School, and that really helped me communicate with the people,” she said. “The Ecuadorian people working at the hospital were so full of hope and optimism. Some haven’t been paid for over a year, but they show up every day. They just know they will eventually be paid.”
Claire, who plans to attend Texas A&M University and study either women’s health or environmental engineering, said she was inspired by the children the team treated.
“They are so full of hope. If you have a hernia in America, it’s treated almost immediately. But in Ecuador, some of these kids have been waiting years for surgery.”
Claire said routine medical supplies that are disposable in the U.S. are in short supply at hospitals such as the one in Guayaquil.
“Oxygen masks are a good example,” she said. “At American hospitals, masks are used by a patient then discarded. In Ecuador, we washed the masks and they were used on the next patient. Also, at U.S. hospitals the patient’s face is covered with a thin fabric during surgery. But over there, we taped the patient’s eyes closed to keep things out during an operation. It was very different.”
Claire said a highlight of the trip was the cuisine.
“I love Ecuadorian food,” she said. “Fresh fruit, fresh seafood … it was really great.”