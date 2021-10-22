Community

Students at Holy Trinity Catholic High School will offer performances of two plays this weekend at the Kasberg Student Center, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.

Performances will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The eighth period drama class will perform “The Hysterical History of the Trojan War” and “The Amish Project,” which the students will perform at a TAPPS competition next week.

Each play is about 40 minutes long and there will be a 15 minute intermission between performances. Light refreshments will be available.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. 