Students at Holy Trinity Catholic High School will offer performances of two plays this weekend at the Kasberg Student Center, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Performances will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The eighth period drama class will perform “The Hysterical History of the Trojan War” and “The Amish Project,” which the students will perform at a TAPPS competition next week.
Each play is about 40 minutes long and there will be a 15 minute intermission between performances. Light refreshments will be available.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.