Belton ISD will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, to conduct on-site interviews for about 60 positions, including bus drivers.
The event will be held in the Mega Bites Café at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, 320 N. Blair St. in Belton.
In addition to bus drivers, the district is hiring custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists for the 2021-2022 school year.
Pay starts at $13.79 for bus drivers with two bonus incentives each year and $9.85 for custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists, according to a news release. Candidates can get a head start on the hiring process by completing an online application at https://bit.ly/3iDcXzT.
“The services these employees provide play an important role in our ability to offer exceptional learning experiences for each and every student in our district.” Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources, said in the news release.