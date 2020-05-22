Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s license offices in Central Texas will reopen on a limited, phased basis effective Friday at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott, a news release said. However, the offices can begin scheduling appointments Tuesday.
The Temple and Killeen offices, as well as other driver’s license offices in Central and South Texas, will be open by appointment only, according to the release.
“As offices begin their phased reopening, services will be limited to customers with appointments only who are seeking a first-time Texas driver license, a commercial driver license, a learner license or identification card, as well as those who need to take a driving test,” a news release said. “These are the only services available at the driver license offices during the initial phases of reopening.”
This is part of the three-phase plan from Abbott to open the offices throughout Texas.
Services only can be conducted by appointment, and appointments can be made up to six months in advance.
As appointments become available throughout the phased reopening plan, customers will be able to book appointments through DPS’ website at www.dps.texas.gov/ DriverLicense/.
The Temple DPS office is at 6612 S. General Bruce Drive off Interstate 35. The Killeen DPS office is at 5100 W. Elms Road.