A drive-through Easter event for special needs children and their siblings will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Elks Lodge, 2613 Airport Road.
The registration deadline is Wednesday.
Using the Airport Road entrance, families will drive through the parking lot to receive Easter treats and a hot dog lunch without having to leave the vehicle.
To register online, visit http://bit.ly/ElksHunt21 or call Susie Marek with Heart of Central Texas Independent Living Center at 254-933-7487.