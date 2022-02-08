Temple police said a 73-year-old man was the victim of two-vehicle crash at State Highway 317 and Poison Oak Road on Monday
Harold Speights was named as the man who died from his injuries in the crash. His relatives were notified of his death, police said.
Two other people involved in the crash were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple for their injuries.
The initial investigation reveals that one of the involved drivers, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, police said in a news release