Many folks aren’t fond of fall’s days of fleeting sunlight.
Farmers are first on the list.
Daylight savings time ends today, meaning clocks need to be set an hour back, a mandate that will persist until 2 a.m. on March 13, when the sunlight cycle begins again. The autumn time change means shorter daytime hours as sunset will start earlier.
Sunset in Temple will be at about 5:36 tonight — about an hour sooner than Saturday.
Come Monday, those who wake up early to take on the day might feel a bit more sluggish.
Wayne Tyroch, a Temple area farmer, said he much prefers longer days and wishes the seasonal time change would just stop.
“Short days don’t work for me,” Tyroch said. “I wish we could just keep it as it is now.”
Tyroch, a cattleman who also grows wheat and corn on his land, said farming has grown more challenging during the coronavirus pandemic without feeling more tired.
For example, nationwide shortages have hampered some of his work when he’s needed parts for farm equipment. At one point, he was worried about finding parts for a combine that could have affected his harvest.
However, Tyroch said, “I’ll be in good shape.” He said his year-round maintenance program will help his farm equipment endure.
But now, he will be up earlier to handle his farming duties.
“Yeah, I won’t like that,” he said.
Historic practice
The 103rd anniversary of daylight savings time was observed earlier this year.
The annual event was introduced on Easter Sunday, March 31, 1918, during World War I. The effort was intended to save resources for overseas warfare, according to Telegram archives.
The concept — first proposed in 1905 — was adopted by 1916 in several European countries as a way to preserve coal need for the war. “Across the Atlantic, U.S. officials debated the issue: farmers and railroads were against it; manufacturers were for it,” Telegram staff writer Patricia Benoit wrote in a 2018 Backroads column.
The concept made sense when the United States entered the war in 1917 since it extended working hours for the effort while conserving resources, the newspaper reported.
But by 1919, “the war was over, and many wanted the practice to end — especially farmers who had to deal with milk cows who couldn’t read their hoof-watches,” Benoit wrote.
The Telegram’s editorial that year, however, supported daylight savings, she wrote. “Is it not a fact that the law has served to save daylight? And if it has served to save daylight, it has saved us from buying lamplight. Its effect upon the welfare of the local community seems not to be harmful,” the editorial said. “If the men who work from sunup to sundown wish to put their midday meal at 1 p.m. rather than high noon, that does no particular harm to the community.”
Effect on farming
Fast forward a century and farmers still have issues with daylight savings time.
Richard Cortese, a former Bell County commissioner who raises cattle and grows corn and wheat on his farm, said many farmers would prefer to keep the time consistent all year long.
“I think a lot of farmers would want it one way,” Cortese said. “… The changing of the time (each year) is hard on one’s body.”
Cortese, a local agricultural leader who served 24 years on the Commissioners Court, said daylight savings time had national benefits in the past, including wars and the energy crisis of the 1970s, but things are different now with more diversified resources.
Farming has changed, too, he said.
“We were farming a whole lot different than today,” Cortese said.