SALADO — The Salado Public Library celebrated National Playing Card Day on Saturday with Golf, Pokemon, Taco versus Burrito and other card games.
Early on, four players struggled through a game of Golf at a table in the general meeting room: Mia Delio, 9, a student at Acton Imprimis Salado; Joy Walton, who was visiting someone for the holidays; Azahra Lewis, 13, a student at Salado Junior High School; and Julie Hoy, the library’s children and young adult librarian. Walton, who has played the game before, was teaching them, Hoy said.
“The object is to get the lowest score possible,” Hoy said. “It’s a little educational. Today’s session is just a social gathering. We set out different card games that we have here in the library.”
The library always has card and board games that people can play at the library or take home, she said. This was its first time to observe the national event.
Walton and Hoy tied in the first round of Golf. Later, Jackson Delio, 13, Mia’s brother, came in.
“You can play as many as you want,” Walton said, so they dealt him in.
After the Golf game, everybody would try Taco versus Burrito, Hoy said.
Mia said she comes to the library a lot. “I first came here when I was two or three,” she said. She reads at the library and checks books out, she said.
“I’m an honor member of the Teen Advisory Board,” she said, adding that she was glad when they started it two months ago.
“We’re going to have to hire her one of these days,” Hoy said.
Two more children came in and set up at another table. They were Kathryn Miles, 9, and her brother, Dylan Miles, 11, both students at Acton Imprimis. They brought Pokemon cards.
“It’s very popular at school,” Dylan said. They said they both come to the library, but his sister said she comes more often than he does.
“I like how they always have events going on,” he said of the library.
Kathryn said she likes the “Death by Chocolate” events.
He explained that you make your own chocolate dessert, put it on display, and people vote on which one is the best.
Mia came to their table. The librarian had given her an Exploding Kittens card game, but she said, “I think we’re going to play Pokemon.”
The library has a lot of activities, Hoy said, from story time for the little ones up to adult programs. There are also a lot of teen activities, she said.
“We’re working on a strategic plan to expand the library even more,” she said. “We’re bursting at the seams.”
Salado is growing and the library serves the surrounding communities along Interstate 35, such as Holland, Jarrell and Prairie Dell. People can find the library on Facebook, Hoy said.
“You don’t have to live in Salado to check out books,” she said. “We welcome everybody.”
Someone in Temple, for example, could apply for a TexShare Card through their home library. This allows them to check out books from participating libraries across Texas.
In spite of modern technology and the Internet, people still read books, she said. Jackson agreed with her.
“There’s nothing like a paperback book,” he said.