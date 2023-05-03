Temple-based MooreCo, a maker of seating and visual communications products, acquired CJ Designs, a soft-seating manufacturer in Morristown, Tenn.
Temple-based MooreCo acquires Tenn. manufacturer
- By David Stone Special to the Telegram
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Sirens sound in Temple after tornado touches down on North Fort Hood
- Tuesday Morning to close all stores, including Temple location
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- Two BISD principals named; other positions open
- Chargers select Temple's Johnston in first round of NFL draft
- Extraco Tower in Temple may become executive hotel
- DA: 4 videos of key witnesses revealed; Marks objects to new evidence in capital murder trial
- Michigan officers testify at Marks trial
- Temple man indicted on indecency with a child charge
- Marks removed from courtroom briefly during foul tirade