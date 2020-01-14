The March 3 primary election may just beginning to heat up, but another set of races are beginning.
Wednesday is the first day candidates for the May 2 municipal and school board elections can file for a place on the ballot. Candidates have until Feb. 14 to file. Feb. 18 is the final day to file for a write-in candidacy.
Residents have until April 2 to register to vote for the municipal elections.
Early voting begins April 20 and ends April 28.
Temple: Two seats are up for grabs on the Temple City Council: District 2 and 3. Mayor pro tem Judy Morales represents District 2 while Councilwoman Susan Long holds the District 3 seat. Both have announced their plans to seek reelection. Council members serve three-year terms.
Temple ISD: The Temple Independent School District board of trustees will have two seats on the ballot. District 2 Trustee Linell Davis and District 7 Trustee Shannon Myers are up for re-election. The seats are for three-year terms.
Temple Health & Bioscience District: Four at-large seats on the Temple Health & Bioscience District’s board of directors are open. The current officeholders are Michael Norman, Brian Reinhardt and Robert Cortez Jr. One seat is vacant. The seats have three-year terms.
Belton: Belton residents will elect a new mayor for the first time in six years. Mayor Marion Grayson — who has served in that position for three terms and has been on the City Council for 16 years — told the Telegram she will not run again this year.
Two at-large Belton Council seats are also on the ballot. Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter and Councilman Guy O’Banion currently have those seats. All Belton City Council members, including the mayor, serve two year terms.
Belton ISD: Two at-large seats will be on the ballot for the Belton school board. Secretary Janet Leigh and Trustee Ty Taggart hold both seats. The seats have three-year terms.
Salado: Three seats, including the mayor’s, on the board of aldermen are slated for the May ballot. The current officeholders are Mayor Skip Blancett and Aldermen Michael Coggin and Frank Coachmen. The seats are for two-year terms.
Salado ISD: Three spots on the Salado school board will be open. Trustees Kim Bird, Troy Smith and Nate Self are the current officeholders. The seats are for three-year terms.
Little River-Academy: Three seats — including two vacant spots — on the Little River-Academy City Council are up for grabs this spring. Councilman Paul Williams is the sole officeholder.
Academy ISD: Academy ISD board President Calvin Eshbaugh and Secretary Shana Jeter are up for re-election this year. Both seats are at large and have three-year terms.
Rogers: Three City Council seats with two-year terms will be on the May 2 ballot in Rogers. Brandon Skrhak, Tammy Cockrum and Harvey Kelley currently hold the seats.
Rogers ISD: Voters will decide two at-large seats on the Rogers school board in May. J.P. Chervenka and Karen Morgan currently hold the seats, which come with three-year terms.
Bartlett: Mayor John Landry Pack and Council members Kathy Jones, Ray Uson and Vickie Cooper are up for reelection. The four Bartlett City Council seats come with two-year terms.
Holland: Three seats on the Holland City Council, including the mayor’s spot, are slated for the May 2 election. The current officeholders are Mayor Stanley Koonsen; Seat 2 Councilman Johnny Kallus, the mayor pro tem; and Seat 4 Charles Jennings. Holland Council members serve two-year terms.
Rockdale: Two spots on the Rockdale City Council will be on the ballot. One seat represents the East Ward while the other is for the West Ward. Both are for three-year terms. Doug Calame and Denise Wallace currently hold the seats.
Rockdale ISD: Places 6 and 7 on the Rockdale school board are up for election in May. Trustees Lin Perry and Julia Cardona are the current officeholders. Rockdale school board members serve for three-year terms.
Cameron: Voters will decide three seats on the Cameron City Council this year. Wards 2 and 4 and the mayor’s seat are up for grabs. The current officeholders are Mayor Connie Anderle; Ward 2 Councilman Robert Schiller; and Ward 4 Councilwoman Lekethia Sims. They serve two-year terms.
Cameron ISD: Two at-large seats on the Cameron school board are open in the May 2 election. The seats have three-year terms. Roy Martinez and James Burks are the current trustees.
Jarrell ISD: Voters will decide Places 2, 3 and 6 on the Jarrell Independent School District board of trustees. The current officeholders are Place 2 Trustee Crystal Phalen, the board president; Place 3 Trustee Bruce Epstein, the board secretary; and Place 3 Trustee Jenny Arnold, the board vice president. The spots come with three-year terms.
Telegram staff writer Janice Gibbs contributed to this report.