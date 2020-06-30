Workforce Solutions Career Centers will begin a controlled reopening Monday to focus on Central Texans whose jobs are impacted by COVID-19.
Since the initial closure, Workforce Solutions staff has provided virtual services and will continue to provide those services online, by phone and email. Even with the centers closed to the public since mid-March, staff has served 84,823 customers during this critical time, according to a news release from Charley Ayres, director of industry/education partnerships for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
Initially, the centers will be open by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Services will gradually expand as appropriate for the safety of the public and staff. Appointments will be for those seeking help with job searches, welfare transition, and/or food stamps.
Appointments are limited to 60 minutes and must be made by calling the nearest Workforce Center.
“We understand the urgent need to assist those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19,” Louis LeDoux, chief operating officer of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, said in the release. “We believe this controlled reopening of our career centers aligns with the rollout of businesses opening back up in our communities. At the same time, we are extremely mindful of the need to maintain the strictest safety measures to protect our customers and staff.”
LeDoux said that all Workforce Solutions staff will wear personal protective equipment. All incoming customers will be asked to wear face coverings such as a medical mask, scarf, bandana, or improvised cloth face mask.
Staff also will thoroughly clean and sanitize work areas before and after centers open and between each appointment.
The Career Centers are committed to providing a vast network to address the human resource and employment needs of both job seekers and businesses in Central Texas, the release said.
For more information, visit www.workforcesolutionsctx.com or call the Temple Career Center at 254-742-4400; the Killeen Career Center at 254-200-2000; the Lampasas Career Center at 512-556-4055; or the Rockdale Career Center at 512-446-6440.