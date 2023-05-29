Nearly 45 Central Texas residents spent Memorial Day at Chupacabra Strength and Conditioning in downtown Temple to participate in a local Murph Challenge — a workout that benefits the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
Murphy was a Navy SEAL who died at age 29 during a firefight in Afghanistan in 2005.
“The Murph Challenge is not just a physical test, but also a mental and emotional one,” Forged, a clothing brand that presents the workout, said in a statement. “Participants are pushed to their limits and are encouraged to keep pushing through the pain and exhaustion, just as Lieutenant Murphy did during his final moments. People from all over the world come together to honor Lieutenant Murphy and all those who have given their lives in service to our country. The Murph Challenge is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our military and a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.”
A full Murph Challenge is completed by running a mile before completing 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups and 300 squats.
The workout — which some participants wear a 20-pound vest or body armor for — is then capped off with a second mile.
“We just opened our doors last October and our grand opening was in April, so to see that vast diversity of people all show up and give it their all was so heartwarming,” Brandi Miller, a Chupacabra Strength and Conditioning co-owner, told the Telegram. “The best part was that even if they didn’t know each other, I saw people rooting and clapping for others as they were crossing the finish line.”
She noted the honor of being able to both host and partake in the local Murph Challenge, which had ice baths, waters and Gatorades, first aid and physical therapists onsite.
“Even if some people don’t understand who he was and what he really did, the fact that they sacrifice their time to come out and sacrifice their energy and bodies is great,” said Miller, who is a prior military service member. “No matter how you do the workout, it’s a sacrifice. If you do a half-Murph, scales or whatever, you are pushing your body to a limit you didn’t think you could do and that’s what it’s about.”
She also emphasized her gratitude for FoxDog Cafe owners John and Ashley Vernon, who hosted a post-workout event Monday.
“Two-thirds of our main membership easily have come from meeting people at this location,” Miller said. “We’ve held outdoor workouts here and word of mouth has brought people down to our building. We don’t care if you want to go to the CrossFit Games or if you’ve never stepped on a treadmill before, we just want you to feel safe and sweat.”
Chupacabra Strength and Conditioning, 201 S. Main St., plans to hold a local Murph Challenge annually.
“We want to do this every single year,” Miller said. “This was our inaugural one and next year, it will be bigger and have more vendors. So we’re really excited.”