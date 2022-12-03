BELTON — Excited children Saturday filled the exposition building of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton for Christmas on the Farm.
“It’s busy and it’s crazy,” said Victoria Menzies of Belton, youth advocate for Aware Central Texas, producer of the event.
“We’ve had lots of volunteers from the community coming out to help us, so it’s going really well,” she said. “All proceeds go back to our agencies so we can serve survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. This is about getting out information about our agency and bringing the community together.”
Behind her, parents and children lined up to see Mrs. Claus, who was assisted by two large elves. In the other front corner of the building, there was another long line for a talk and photo op with the big guy himself.
Possibly the next most popular activities were the Exotic Petting Zoo and Pony Rides of Noah’s Way, supervised by Chris Oglesby of Hico. For the petting zoo, the children used their tickets to buy a small cupful of oats, and then joined the throng inside the pen. There wasn’t much room, but the goats, kangaroos, zebras and a water buffalo were amenable, knowing they were being fed, and the children were entranced.
Oglesby said Noah’s Way has been to the Belton event many times.
“We’re staying busy throughout the year,” he said. “We cover 13 states.”
Another big draw was the Pet Adoption booth. Children had many choices for their “adopted” stuffed animal, which they got to name. Sisi Delafuente of Killeen, a Starry Counseling support specialist, said prices varied for the animals, sized small to great.
Paw Patrol and Squishy Mallow were two of the favorite toys, she said. Squishy Mallow is very soft and the children love it, she said.
“We’re here every year for these guys,” Delafuente said. “We’re here to entertain people and support Aware Central Texas.”
Not that far away, Master Shadden of Central Texas Tae Kwon Do in Temple, was getting his youngsters together for a couple of performances.
“My kids are going to put on a show, and my black belt sword people will put on a show,” he said. “I like their cause. Hopefully, we’re doing them some good.”
Tanya Ensor, an intern advocate for Aware’s family violence unit, had a table set up for the children to decorate cookies for Santa.
“It’s been popular,” she said. “They love it. They make it and eat it right away.”
Leslie Sandate, a parent educator for Aware, helped with a more elaborate bake sale, no decorating required.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything — cookies, brownies, cupcakes, fun candy and popcorn,” she said.
Lillian Sheppard of Killeen was one of the volunteers helping children to decorate Christmas stockings. They glued little dogs, snowmen and other things on their stockings.
“We had a lot of kids,” she said. “All the stockings, we put over there to dry, or they take it with them.”
Nearby, girls sat down to be fitted with princess crowns. A little further along, children cheerfully scrambled in and out of a line of bouncy houses.