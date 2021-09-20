SALADO — A Duke of Hazzard County made it to Bell County over the weekend.
John Schneider, an actor and singer best known for his role as Bo Duke on the 1970s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard," stopped by the Barrow Brewing Company in Salado.
“Buckle up ladies, this might get exciting,” the brewery posted on Twitter Saturday.
Schneider was photographed holding a brewery cup with two Barrow employees before he continued visiting other Salado shops.
“We hope you loved this Village as much as we do,” the brewery said.
Schneider also portrayed Jonathan Kent, Superman’s adopted father, in the television series “Smallville,” which aired from 2001-11.