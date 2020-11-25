One Temple family’s Thanksgiving will be extra special this year.
Crystal Angerstein and her family now have a place to call home after going through Family Promise of East Bell County’s permanent housing transition program.
In the past year, 100 percent of the families who entered the Guest Program have successfully graduated, according to a news release. Family Promise is a nonprofit that helps families going through homelessness to achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.
Angerstein graduated from the Guest Program in early November, Family Promise Executive Director Rucker Preston said.
“The staff supported us in every way possible,” Angerstein said. “They helped us save and budget for the future, which really helped us prepare for when we graduated. The volunteers from churches were really kind bringing meals to our family in the evenings.”
Preston said 11 families who were experiencing homelessness were able to find permanent, sustainable housing through the organization’s Guest Program.
“Even though we have had to make major changes in the way that we serve our families this year due to COVID-19, we have had the joy to work with and empower 34 children and parents, helping them to work out of the homeless situations which they were in,” Preston said.
Family Promise, Preston said, is proud of all the families who have worked hard to get back on their feet. They’ve done that by getting and keeping jobs and finding long-term housing, he said.
“These success stories are what make our work so meaningful,” the Family Promise executive director said. “Because of the generosity from our community we are able to work with children who are homeless as well as their parents, aiming for every family to graduate out of our program and never become homeless again.”
Preston said his organization was thankful for the community’s support.
“Family Promise has been an absolute miracle for our family,” Angerstein said.