Just in time for Black History Month is the bobble-est of all bobbleheads — limited edition Negro Baseball Leagues “Field of Legends” bobbleheads replicating the 13 life-size statues featured at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s “Field of Legends.”
And, yes, many of these Texas players were here in Bell County and figure prominently in the collection.
The figurative player pano-ply was unveiled Feb. 11 during February’s observances at the Kansas City museum. Considering that real-life pitchers and catchers for multiple big-league camps ignored their report date last week because of the Major League Baseball lockout, the bobbling heads may be the only field action for spring training season for awhile.
Prominent in the middle of the cast of head-bouncing characters is Andrew “Rube” Foster (1879-1930), born in Calvert, who formed the National Negro League in February 1920.
Thanks to his sports entrepreneurial skills, rival leagues formed in Eastern and Southern states, bringing the thrills and innovative play of black baseball to major urban centers and rural country sides in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
The Negro Leagues maintained a high level of professional skill and became centerpieces for economic development in many black communities.
The museum’s “Field of Legends” is designed to allow visitors to walk onto a field adorned by nearly life-sized bronze statues of 13 figures from Negro Leagues history. In a touching bit of historical synchronicity, the museum operates one block from the YMCA, where Foster founded the Negro National League.
The bobbleheads recreate the bronzes. Crouching behind the plate is catcher Josh Gibson (1911-1947), one of the most prolific hitters in baseball history. At first base is another Hall of Famer, Walter “Buck” Leonard (1907-1997), a teammate of Gibson’s with the Homestead Grays.
John Henry “Pop” Lloyd (1884-1964) is at second base, William Julius “Judy” Johnson (1899-1989) monitors shortstop, while Raymond Emmitt “Hooks” Dandridge (1913-1994) holds down third base. In the outfield are James Thomas “Cool Papa” Bell (1903-1991), Oscar McKinley Charleston (1896-1954) and Leon Day (1916-1995).
On the mound is Leroy Robert “Satchel” Paige (1906-1982), perhaps the most famous Negro Leaguer of all time. At the plate is Martin Dihigo (1905-1971), the only man to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in four countries — Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and the United States.
Credit Foster’s entrepreneurial approach to the game to attract crowds and to recruit talented players.
At just 17, Foster began his barnstorming career with the traveling Waco Yellow Jackets, who made frequent forays to Temple to meet the local black teams, much to the delight of racially mixed crowds who marveled at the extraordinary athleticism of the players.
By 1902 his abilities enabled him to move north, where he pitched for some of the foremost black teams of his era, including the Chicago Union Giants and the Philadelphia Giants. In 1903, he won four games of the first of what was called the “Colored World Series.”
For example, when the Temple Black Cats met Waco’s Yellow Jackets in June 1915, the Temple Daily Telegram reported, “The affair was a spicy game from the very start, and not until the shutters when down in the ninth was it known who would leave the park the victor.” The Jackets stung the Cats in defeat, but throughout their 10-game series, the Cats had clawed their way to eight victories.
After an illustrious playing career in Texas and in northern-based black clubs, Foster became a baseball manager and businessman, drawing from his extensive knowledge of the best players.
Foster recruited another Wacoan, pitcher Andrew Lewis “Andy” Cooper (1896-1941), for the Chicago American Giants in 1920, the same year as the formation of the first Negro National League. Cooper had a standout career for Waco’s Black Navigators before donning flannels for Foster’s teams. He would be considered one of the greatest pitchers in Negro Leagues history.
Foster made sure his team enjoyed the fruits of their labors. He arranged travel in private Pullman cars as they barnstormed stadiums. Unheard of for the time, Foster and his team held celebrity status in black America and were followed avidly through nationally circulated black newspapers — even garnering reluctant praise from the white press.
The Temple Telegram regularly provided updates of Foster’s exploits as well as accounts of the Temple Black Cats, who compiled remarkable win records.
Except for smatterings of mentions in the white-owned local presses of the day, little is known about black minor league and semiprofessional baseball in Texas. These remarkable achievements remain for the most part invisible in contemporary records.
It’s a shame that many of these remarkable ballplayers only have been honored long after their deaths. The 10,000-square-foot Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, opened in 1997, has helped spotlight their accomplishments.
The bobblehead puzzle set includes a full replica of the “Field of Legends,” including the outfield walls and scoreboard, at the Negro Leagues Museum. Proceeds from bobblehead sales go to benefit the museum.
The “Field of Legends” puzzle set is individually numbered to only 200; figures are sold individually or as a puzzle set. Each figure features each player’s name inscribed on the base.
So now, more than a century later, these giants of the verdant fields are honored with their own museum and bobbleheads.