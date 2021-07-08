An Evant woman faces a felony charge that stems from a traffic stop in Belton.
Sabrina Alexandria Rainbolt, 25, was taken into custody Sunday and is charged with fraudulent use of or possessing identifying info, a first-degree felony. Rainbolt remained the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Rainbolt was initially arrested at about 10:45 a.m. June 21 during a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Second Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
Rainbolt was driving a blue Chevrolet Impala when Belton Police officers noticed a defective license plate light on the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Officers “reported that Rainbolt had an active warrant out of Belton for burglary of a motor vehicle, therefore, she was arrested,” the affidavit said.
While in custody, Rainbolt asked if she could retrieve two wallets from a black suitcase on the back seat of the vehicle. The wallets, searched by officers, contained several debit cards, credit cards and state-issued identification cards that did not appear to belong to Rainbolt, the affidavit said.
An officer spoke to eight people, each of whom said Rainbolt did not have permission to use their driver’s licenses, credit cards or debit cards.
Rainbolt admitted that she took the items from the home of a Belton woman where she stayed for a short time, the affidavit said.
Forged check suspect arrested
Belton Police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening after an investigation into a report of forged checks, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Carlton Maxwell III, 40, of Belton, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday, charged with forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony. His bond is set at $30,000.
Evading arrest warrant served
A Belton man was arrested Tuesday after police served him with an evading arrest warrant.
Fabian Vincent Walker, 42, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday, held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Walker is accused of fleeing from police in a vehicle when officers approached him after an Aug. 18, 2020, domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of Montrose Place, Griffin said.
Catalytic converter thefts
On July 2, Temple Police responded to a theft call at about 9 a.m. in the 2400 block of South 31st Street. Upon arrival, officers learned two vehicles had their catalytic converters removed and a third had the catalytic converter cut but not removed, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The targeted vehicles included a white Ford bus and two white Chevrolet pickups.
“After an investigation, it was determined there was insufficient evidence required to complete a criminal investigation,” Arreguin said. “This case is inactive.”
Gun reported missing
Temple officers responded to a theft call at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Second St.
The victim told police that he and a woman were hanging out at a residence with other people when his weapon went missing. The case is active, she said.