BELTON — Prepare for nightly highway closures as overlay work on Interstate 35 starts Sunday night.
Various mainlanes of I-35 in Belton will be closed for several nights, beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.
The closures are needed so work crews can safely conduct milling and overlay operations on the highway, spokesman Jake Smith said.
The work begins at 10 p.m. Sunday night as crews will close two inside I-35 mainlanes between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121, spokesman Jake Smith said. Additionally, the southbound on-ramp to Sixth Avenue will also be closed. Both closures will continue until 6 a.m. Monday.
At 7 p.m. Monday, crews will fully close the southbound interstate lanes between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121.
“All traffic will be diverted to exit Central Avenue (exit 294A),” Smith said in a news release.
That closure, which will last until 6 a.m. Tuesday, includes the shutdown of the Sixth Avenue on-ramp and Central Avenue on-ramp, he said.
On Tuesday night, crews will close the two outside lanes of southbound I-35 between Sixth and Loop 121.
The 7 p.m. closure will include the shutdown of the State Highway 317, Interstate 14 and Loop 121 exit ramps as well as the continued closure of the on-ramps at Sixth and Central avenues. The closure will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
On Wednesday night, crews will close the two inside southbound I-35 mainlanes between Sixth and the Loop as well as the Sixth on-ramp. The Wednesday closure will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Another full freeway closure is planned for Thursday, June 24.
All I-35 southbound lanes will be closed between Sixth and the Loop as traffic will be diverted to exit at Central. The closure, which includes the Sixth and Central on-ramps, will be from 7 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.
Motorists are urged to be cautious in the work zone. Signage will be in place to notify travelers.
Smith said all work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.
“It’s planned highway maintenance,” Smith said.