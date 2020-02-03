BELTON — Coleman Hampton, executive director of the Bell County Museum, earned a statewide recognition — the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation.
The Texas Historical Commission presented Hampton with the award, which recognizes a person’s or organization’s efforts to preserve Texas history.
The Bell County Commissioners Court recognized Hampton for his achievement Monday morning.
“It’s a great honor to receive this award,” Hampton said. “The award basically honors promoting and preserving the history of Texas. That’s something that’s core to our mission at the Bell County Museum — collecting, preserving and interrupting the historic and prehistoric heritage of this area. (I’m) very proud to present this and to accept this award.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn congratulated Hampton for his award. He asked how the museum director won the award.
Hampton said the award is for his work with the Texas Heritage Trails program. Hampton is the chairman of the Brazos Trail Region — one of 10 heritage trail regions in the state.
“The purpose of the Texas Brazos Trail is to promote heritage tourism in the area as an economic driver to bring people to our area,” Hampton said, pointing out he has been a regional chairman since 2016. “It’s very helpful for our museum.”
This is the second time Hampton has won this award. He received it last year, too.
“We appreciate the work that you do,” Blackburn said. “We appreciate the work of the staff at the museum and the board.”
Another Central Texas resident received an award from the Texas Historical Commission this year. Telegram staff writer Patricia Benoit was honored with the state agency’s award for excellence in media achievement for her “Backroads” column.