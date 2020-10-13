Temple Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the report of a structure fire at the Pactiv manufacturing plant, located at 3000 Pegasus Drive, at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, a news release said.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke, coming from an exhaust tower.
Upon further investigation, it was found that the fire was contained to a piece of equipment that handles part of the exhaust from the production process. All workers in the immediate area were evacuated, and no injuries were reported at this time.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with nine apparatus and 22 personnel, the release said. Also on scene were Temple Police Dept, and Temple EMS. Please use caution while driving in the area, as fire crews remain on scene.