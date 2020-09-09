BELTON — The attorney for the former fire chief for the Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department filed a motion Tuesday to quash an indictment for David Joseph Borders.
Belton lawyer Tim Mahler, who represents the defendant, presented his pretrial objection in the 426th District Court that the 2019 indictment against Borders is defective.
Borders was charged in 2018 with the felony theft of funds more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.
Mahler said the indictment talks about a one-time misappropriation instead of the multiple different times it allegedly happened over an extensive period of time.
“In order to aggregate several individual thefts into one criminal complaint the indictment must allege that these events occurred in one scheme or continuing course of conduct,” Mahler said.
He claimed the indictment didn’t adequately let Borders know the factual basis of the charge against him so he could “raise a defense.” Mahler said the defense needed an itemized list of transactions the state intended to use.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said no decision has been made on the motion.
“This was a continuation of (a) motion to quash, no ruling yet,” Garza said.
Mahler said he could not prepare a defense with the way discovery evidence was presented. There are 3,289 pages, and 1,656 of those were various bank records. Also provided were receipts and copies of notebooks. The bank records were for a period of at least 10 years and were not in any order.
In July 2018, a member of the volunteer fire department reported to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department that Borders was involved in the theft of funds by taking many cash advances from the department’s checking account, according to an arrest affidavit.
Borders reportedly said he took about $400 a week from the account with the debit card. Although some of it was for business, he said, some money was used for personal reasons.
More than $30,000 allegedly was taken between 2016 and 2018, the investigation showed.