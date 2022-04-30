BELTON — A record number of 116 cyclists participated Saturday in Stampede on the Chisholm Trail, a bicycle ride benefiting Belton Lions Club charities and programs.
John Corsi, club president, said the entrants showed a lot of enthusiasm for this ride, the 11th year of the event.
“I think people are just excited to be out and about,” he said.
The oldest rider was 78 and the youngest 14, he said. The ride keeps drawing more and more riders from all over the state, he said.
“We’re very fortunate to have a great community to help support this,” he said.
Riders chose one of four routes, from 12 to 62 miles. The shortest route was from the Harris Community Center to Paddy Hamilton Road. The routes followed county roads through Belton, Nolanville and Salado. On their return trip, the longer routes hit the Hike and Bike Trail and wound up at the Harris Community Splash Pad, where volunteers had hot dogs on the grill.
Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot, also a Lions Club member, said his job was to follow up on the riders. In the case of breakdowns, crews were ready to help get the bike fixed or “load them up and bring them back,” he said.
Bruce Thacker, 69, of Gatesville was one of the first riders to make it back to the community center. He said he rides once or twice a week.
“This is shorter than I normally ride,” he said. “My legs are a little stiff today.”
He rode up FM 93 with a group of bikers, amidst a lot of flashing lights, he said.
“You hope you’re seen,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve ridden here. It’s a nice road. People are friendly.”
This is one of the smaller event rides he’s been in, he said.
“I’ve done Conquer the Coast, which is a circular loop around Corpus Christi Bay,” he said.
He’s made other rides in the Texas cities of Italy and Paris.
He wears special shoes with clips that fit on the pedals, he said.
“It doesn’t have to be equipment intensive,” he said of steady bike riding. “You can ride a bike like you did when you were a kid — except you should wear a helmet.”
He has a few scars on his head, from hitting concrete steps and an iron fence, “in my training days as a kid. There was no helmet back then.”
He said he might ride in Clifton in May. Their routes go from 20 up to 60 miles, he said.
“Right now I’m just working on getting back in shape,” he said. “I didn’t do much in the last two years.”
Ted Nophsker, 71, of Hurst also started out on the 12-mile route, riding his mountain bike,
“I had equipment problems, so I had to turn around and come back,” he said.
He rides in similar events about twice a month, he said. Last weekend he pedaled 42 miles in Muenster.
He usually rides about 10 miles twice a week, he said. The mountain bike is smoother, he said, because it has shock absorbers in front and back.
He said his wife, Pam, was still on the road, going for the 62-mile route. She would probably give him a ribbing about his ride, he said.