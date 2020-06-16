KILLEEN — Bell County Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin returned to his old office on Tuesday with a mission.
“The main thing is getting back into the job itself and start working on the backlog,” the Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace said Tuesday. “We’re already setting up cases and everything to try to ease up the big volume we had waiting.”
The Bell County Commissioners Court appointed Potvin, a Killeen Republican who lost his re-election bid in 2016, on Monday after a 4-1 vote.
Justices of the peace in Bell County are elected positions who preside over minor misdemeanor offenses and some civil matters. They handle a variety of civil processes, as well as arrest and search warrants, setting bond amounts, and can also conduct marriage ceremonies.
Potvin, 70, said he was also getting accustomed Tuesday to the few changes in state forms or laws since the last time he was the justice of the peace.
“The Legislature has not really passed any big enactments in the past two or three years, so most of it has stayed the same,” he said.
Potvin said his main focus will be dealing with the cases, “and make my decision based on the evidence” within the rules of the court and law.
He also has a familiar staff he is working with: Four out of five employees in the office are the same staff he worked with prior to leaving the office in 2016.
Potvin will serve the remainder of the term of former Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters, who resigned from the post May 22 citing health reasons. Potvin’s last day is Dec. 31.
Peters, a Democrat, was appointed in 2019 to replace ousted Killeen Democrat Claudia Brown, who a jury decided to remove from the elected position after determining she was incompetent. Peters ran for his party’s JP nomination March, but lost to Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson.
Johnson will face Republican Michael Keefe in the Nov. 3 election. The winner will be sworn in on Jan. 1.
Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols said last week there was an incident involving Peters at the Killeen City Jail shortly before he resigned. “It is an active investigation,” Nichols said, adding Peters is taking steps to resolve the case.
Killeen Police Department did an investigation “regarding kind of a misdemeanor theft. There was a video with that investigation. My office screened the case,” Nichols said in a phone call Thursday. “I personally looked through all the facts of the case. I told Killeen that we would proceed with the case. At that point, there were some negotiations with JP Peters as far as he was willing to resign in hopes of taking care of all this. There were some other — I don’t want to say conditions — I guess a little bit of a condition about what else he would need to do as far as perhaps taking a class and not getting in any other trouble. In other words, I was treating it like a normal shoplifting case once he had decided to resign. So, technically, it’s still open until he finishes up with some of the other things.”
Nichols said Peters is required to take a “theft intervention” class and not get in any more trouble.
When asked specifically of what Peters is accused of, Nichols answered: “I really don’t want to get into all the specific facts of the situation, but it was a minor theft at the jail that took place that we were willing to file a case on. ... I don’t want to comment any further.”
Nichols said Peters’ resignation was not a requirement for not filing charges in the case.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said Tuesday he could not comment on the case because it is still active. Attempts to reach Peters were not successful.
Telegram staff writer Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.