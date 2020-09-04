Franklin ISD has called off its football game tonight against Hearne after several players tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the district's Twitter account.
"We do not make this decision lightly. We fully realize that there is no known practice that will completely control the spread of COVID-19," the post states. "However, we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of children, staff, and the larger community...In order to support this goal, all FISD boy's athletics are canceled until Tuesday, Sept. 8."
All athletic facilities at FISD will receive a deep cleaning.