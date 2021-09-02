A 46-year-old man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday on a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his stepfather during a visit to Troy.
Manuel Paul Romero III, 46, of Carlsbad, N.M., is charged with murder in the death of Anthony Scott Csombok, 58, also of Carlsbad. Romero, jailed since June, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $1 million bond, jail records showed.
The stabbing — in which the victim implicated his stepson — occurred at about 9:30 p.m. June 11 in the 200 block of Coby Drive. The case was investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Troy Police Department.
Adam Russell, an investigator with the Texas Rangers, said in an arrest affidavit that two witnesses found Csombok in critical condition on the floor of a Troy home that he and Romero were visiting.
“They heard Anthony Csombok screaming when they found him lying on the living room floor,” Russell said in the affidavit. “They reported Anthony Csombok stated that ‘Manuel stabbed me’ before deteriorating to the point he was unable to speak.”
Csombok had “a single, deep puncture wound” to the chest and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving efforts that were unsuccessful.
Troy Police officers detained Romero when he was found outside the home.
“While Romero was detained, he corrected officers that his (step) father was stabbed with a fork rather than a knife,” Russell said in the affidavit.
Precinct 3, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced Csombok dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.
Romero described the stabbing when he was later interviewed at the Troy Police Department, the affidavit said.
“After being informed of his rights and waiving them, he discussed the event leading up to the stabbing and demonstrated striking the detective in the chest where Anthony Csombok had been stabbed while describing the encounter,” Russell said.
The death was the first homicide in Troy in several years, Troy City Administrator and Police Chief Gary O. Smith previously told the Telegram.