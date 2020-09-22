A Bell County couple allegedly shot to death by their son may have been dead since late August, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday by the Telegram.
The affidavit gave information on how Floyd and Priscilla Williams of Holland died.
Floyd Williams, 80, and Priscilla Williams, 78, may have been dead since around Aug. 21, according to a medication log found at their home in the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road. Aug. 21 was the last date of the regular entries, the affidavit said.
Keith James Williams, 50, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in the slaying of his parents.
Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called Sept. 15 by family members who couldn’t get the Williams to answer. Deputies saw one dead person through the unshaded windows of the home, forced their way inside and found a second body. Both had been dead for some period of time, the affidavit said.
Floyd Williams was killed by several gunshots to his head and torso, according an autopsy ordered by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Priscilla Williams was killed by gunshot wounds to her head. Both deaths were ruled homicide, according to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
A vehicle that belonged to the couple was missing from their home and was located in the possession of their son Keith Williams.
Keith Williams waived his rights and told investigators he used a firearm to shoot and kill his parents.
Williams has a lengthy criminal history, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records. His convictions, which began in 1990 and continued through June 2020, include forgery, theft, vehicle theft and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The incidents took place in Temple as well as Travis, Williamson, McLennan and Taylor counties.
He was last discharged from prison on Feb. 26, 2018, according to DPS records.
Williams remained Tuesday in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $2 million bond set by Coleman, who also signed the arrest affidavit.
The investigation into the double-homicide continued Tuesday.