A Temple teenager was arrested for the armed robbery of a convenience store Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at the Kwik-Chek store about 4:36 a.m. in the 3000 block of Thornton Lane.
Jamahl Henry, 18, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with a pending third-degree felony charge as well as a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading police. His bond for the misdemeanor is $1,000, jail records show.
Henry allegedly threatened the clerk with a handgun and took cigarettes and money, Temple police said in a news release. Henry later fled the scene, but officers later found him and took him into custody.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.