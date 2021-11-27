BELTON — Rising inmate populations around Texas, and dwindling space to house them, has caused issues for local jails including Bell County’s.
To keep the county’s local inmate population housed, Bell County Commissioners previously approved an agreement with Comal County in June to allow the renting of space in its facility. On Monday, the Commissioners Court approved an update to that agreement — increasing the price to house inmates — following a decision by Comal County.
The new rate the county will pay per day for each inmate housed in the facility is $85 — up from the original cost of $65 a day agreed upon in June.
Bell County has needed to house inmates at other facilities around the state — including Robertson, Milam, Burnett, Limestone, William-son and McLennan counties — due to being overpopulated locally. Jail officials prefer to keep the local jail at a population of 925 inmates, but the jail has had to deal with more than 1,200 inmates at times in recent months.
Jail Administrator Shane Sowell said the county had 23 inmates at the Comal facility, though at one time there were 75 inmates at the location.
“Most of (our inmates) are in Burnett County, but I think Comal County is our second-largest provider of this service,” Sowell said of those inmates housed outside the county.
Both jail and local officials have said that many other counties have been having the same problem as Bell County, forcing officials to look farther for space.
To address overcrowding at the jail, officials have been considering multiple options including the recently approved $129 million expansion of the local facility.
Money to expand the facility — most of which is still under development — comes from the county’s $138 million capital improvement plan project consisting of $75 million in certificates of obligation and $63 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan act.
Earlier this month, the county approved starting a more than $11.5 million project to add 192 additional minimum security beds to the local facility. The new beds — which are expected to be completed earlier than the main jail expansion — will help reduce the county’s reliance on other facilities for housing.
County officials allocated $3.5 million earlier this year for housing inmates in other counties.
“So not only is space getting hard to find, it is getting expensive,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “So the sooner we can get additional space in our jail, and our campus in Bell County, the better off we will be financially.”
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy of the Sheriff’s Department, said finding space has been a constant battle and something the department always is pursuing.
With the constant look for beds space around the state, Buuck said the jail has been expanding its search farther away than it has previously. He said these farther distances also would result in more time deputies will spend driving instead of doing other work locally.
To solve this, Buuck said, the department is looking at other options for housing and transportation.
“We are even considering again private transport companies that are endorsed by other counties to help us with the longer distance jail options,” Buuck said. “So we may be presenting that in budget discussions moving forward.”