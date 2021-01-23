BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court is calling for the Texas Legislature to establish another district court in Bell County to deal with an increased number of felony cases.
But state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said the county may need two additional district courts.
“It is obvious that there is a need, and there is a need for more than just one court,” Shine said. “We may go for two. And if we go for two and get one, then at least we would have accomplished 50 percent of our request. Right now, I think we are in the formulating stages of how to approach this politically.”
The Legislature establishes district courts. Shine and Bell County’s other legislator, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, are likely to co-author a bill proposing the new district courts.
“If you really just look at the population increase in our county, those courts are really at really high capacity,” Buckley said. “In order for justice to be done in a more efficient manner, an additional court or courts are probably best.”
Bell County currently has five district courts: the 27th, the 146th, the 169th, the 246th and the 426th. Among the things state district courts oversee include felony criminal cases, divorces, land title disputes and election contests.
The 426th District Court was the most recent to be established in the county. Lawmakers created it in 2007 with the county seeing an estimated population of 260,000 residents.
The county’s population is now estimated to be more than 362,900 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county is now dealing with enough filings required to need a new district court, according to the Office of Court Administration for the State of Texas.
The office showed in 2020 district courts in the county saw 11,653 filings, dealing with them with only eight full-time employees.
Judge Gordon Adams of the 169th District Court said the eight district court employees handling cases in the county consist of five judges and three associate judges. He said the Office of Court Administration’s report recommends the district court have 11 employees who can judge cases for the current case load, which could mean up to three more courts.
“That data shows we could use three new district courts at the (current) district court’s case loads,” Adams said. “We all work very, very hard and try to divvy up everyone’s case loads. Nobody is particularly complaining.”
Shine said that a new court, while needed, does put a financial burden on the county as well. He said a new district court often costs a county between $200,000 and $300,000 annually to operate.
The costs come from the need to hire new employees to work in the courts, and the creation and maintaining of a space to hold the court.
Adams proposed during the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday that space in an existing auxiliary court could be used to house the new court. Adams said he would like the creation of a new court to happen at the start of 2022 to give the county time to procure space and hire staff.
“Different statutes have different effective dates,” Adams said. “We need this court and we don’t really need a year, year-and-a-half delay. My thought was, when the legislation gets written and put together, if we could make this court effective Jan. 1 of 2022, that way when it passes that would give us about a half of a year to get everything in place.”
Buckley and Blackburn talked about the need to create another district court during the last legislative session in 2019, the Salado Republican said. Buckley did not propose a bill then because Blackburn wanted to gather more data to explain why another district court was needed in the county.
Buckley sees the need for a new court. But the legislator — who was on the House Appropriations Committee, which writes the state’s budget, last session — said state funds will be tight because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Buckley said the state is currently looking at a $1 billion shortfall in the budget, and even if a new court is needed, there may be other more pressing priorities.