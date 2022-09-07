The Temple Police Department is urging motorists to avoid Airport Road and Research Parkway following a major wreck in the area Wednesday evening.
weather alert
Temple Police respond to major wreck on Airport Road and Research Parkway
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Abigail (Abby) Renee Barnett (Duncan), age 34, died August 27, 2022
- 7 Belton ISD library books challenged
- Two up, two down: Temple puts away Willis for 34-20 victory, pushes record to 2-0
- Council approves apartment complex despite opposition
- ‘He’s just a baller’: Senior strong safety Donoso delivers for Temple’s defense
- 2 injured when winds topple sign at Central Texas State Fair
- Cardarius Nashaud Johnson Taplin “Cardi”, died Aug. 26, 2022.
- Temple Police identify man killed in hit-and-run
- Two men indicted in Bell prostitution sting
- Six men charged with riot participation after Belton fight