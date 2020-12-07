BELTON — More than $373,000 in fees were approved for distribution to Bell County cities Monday morning to help with child safety measures.
The Bell County Commissioners Court approved the money, which is collected from every vehicle registration done in the county, during their weekly meeting Monday. In the 2020 fiscal year the county registered a total of 277,739 vehicles in the county, receiving a fee of $1.50 per vehicle.
Shay Luedeke, tax assessor-collector for Bell County, said the county made less this year than past years due to a waiver from the governor that assured commissioners the money would be made up once the waiver ended.
“Due to the registration waiver from the governor of Texas that started in March of this year, the funds are $20,527.50 less than (fiscal year) 2019,” Luedeke said. “This translates to about 15,000 registrations which are not current in Bell County.”
The fees — according to state law —are required to be used for crossing guard program if cities have one, or school districts can use the funds on health, nutrition and child abuse or alcohol prevention or intervention.
Cities in the county will be receiving money in proportion to their populations during the 2010 U.S. Census since the 2020 Census has yet to be published.
Killeen, the county’s biggest city, will receive almost half of the total funds with more than $154,000, with Temple, the second biggest city, receiving the second most with more than $79,000. Belton will receive more than $21,000.
The county will also be keeping more than $64,000 of the money for use on safety measures in unincorporated areas of the county.
Luedeke said he is still encouraging those who need to renew their registration to do so despite the waiver giving them the option to wait.
“The registration waiver is still in place,” Luedeke said. “You are not required to renew your registration at this time, but it is encouraged to keep it current. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has been in contact with the Governor’s office to consider when the waiver could be lifted, and we will let you know when that happens.”
Luedeke will also move forward on presenting the money to each of the cities in person, which are still having in-person city council meetings, as in previous years.
CHILD SAFETY FEES
Here are the amounts each city in Bell County will receive, proportionate to their populations in the 2010 Census.
Killeen $154,034.31
Temple $79,613.66
Harker Heights $32,166.76
Belton $21,930.18
Nolanville $5,118.29
Morgan’s Point Resort $5,006.21
Salado $2,577.82
Little River-Academy $2,353.67
Bartlett $1,942.71
Troy $1,867.99
Rogers $1,457.03
Holland $1,344.95
Bell County $64,184.07
SOURCE: Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector