A Belton man faces a second-degree felony charge after he was accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl.
Jacinto Jimenez, 42, is charged with indecency with a child, sexual contact.
The girl’s mother told police the incident occurred on Oct. 29 at Jimenez’s home after he invited them to ride four-wheelers on the property, according to an arrest affidavit.
The mother said her daughter “appeared to be having fund at first, but on the last lap her daughter’s demeanor changed.”
Her mother asked what happened and the daughter said Jimenez “had her stop the four-wheeler and began touching her … under her shirt,” the affidavit said.
Jimenez is also accused further inappropriate sexual contact with the girl.
Belton spokeswoman Candice Griffin said the incident was investigated by the Belton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and led to the arrest of Jimenez.
“On November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Belton Police Department took Jimenez Jacinto into custody for an indecency with child sexual contact warrant,” Griffin said in an email. “Jacinto was arrested at his Belton residence without incident and is being held at Bell County Jail.”
Jimenez remained in the jail Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Jail records show that Jimenez has an immigration violation, meaning that he would be transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if he posts a bond.