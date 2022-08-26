The Bell County Health District on Friday lowered the community burden level for COVID-19 to medium as cases continue to drop.
At this level, the district recommends residents stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The threat level in the county was initially raised to high on July 25 after rising from low to medium the week prior.
Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 352 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 96.99 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 50,748 cases reported since the pandemic started, 49,474 have recovered, and 922 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 43 of the 1,042 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported two cases of the virus in the district.
The Temple and Killeen school districts have stopped reporting cases in the district, and their dashboards were removed from their respective websites.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.