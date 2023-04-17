Narrow Poison Oak Road, a bumpy two-lane street that feeds an elementary school in West Temple, will be closed for 18 months starting Monday, as the city of Temple works to improve the road.
Construction crews plan to close the road from State Highway 317 to Charter Oak Drive as part of phase one of the $7.19 million Poison Oak Road Realignment project.
The road will finally be improved more than three years after the opening of Belton Independent School District’s Charter Oak Elementary. Construction will go from Highway 317 to just east of the campus until it hits the first of two 90-degree turns.
Temple-based Emerson Construction was awarded the contract after submitting the winning bid to the city.
“Improvements will include widening the current 20-foot pavement section to a new four-lane roadway with a raised median, a 10-foot sidewalk, drainage conveyance, utilities, signals at the SH 317 intersection, street lighting, and landscaping,” the city said in a news release.
Sharon Sesler, a senior project engineer for the city, previously told the City Council that the realignment of the road would smooth out the existing curves and add additional amenities.
“Currently, as Poison Oak exists, it has two 90-degree bends, and we are going to try and make that an S-shape curve to straighten out that alignment,” Sesler said.
“Additional improvements also include a drainage conveyance, a 10-foot sidewalk on the north side, utilities, street lighting, landscaping and, I think most importantly, a traffic signal at State Highway 317,” she said.
The Texas Department of Transportation, which maintains SH 317, has given permission for the traffic signal, but it will be the city’s responsibility to build and maintain the light.
The total length of both phases of the project is expected to be about 1.7 miles long, with the improved road eventually intersecting with Old Waco Road to the east.
City officials worked for years to acquire all of the needed right of way acreage for the project, spending approximately $3.44 million, the Telegram previously reported. Land was acquired — some through eminent domain proceedings — from 29 private property owners, as well as from Belton ISD and TxDOT.
Several homes south of the road were demolished prior to the construction.
The Council voted in September 2022 to approve a $257,580 contract with Clark Associates of Temple to design and oversee construction of the project.
Councilwoman Susan Long has praised the start of the realignment and said it was something the community there needed.
“This realignment is really good,” she said last year. “It is long overdue and it is a terrible curve (on the road) and it is dangerous.”
Traffic will be directed by signage to use Tarver and Old Waco roads as detours around the construction area, the city of Temple said.
Charter Oak Elementary access
For students, families and staff entering Charter Oak Elementary, they are encouraged to use Ridgeway Drive to enter the neighborhood, and then proceed on Hansom Cab Drive into the campus, according to Belton ISD.
Buses will enter from the east on Surrey Drive into the campus. When exiting, they will use Surrey and then head north on Carriage House Drive.