When KYLE-FM debuted in 1964 from high above the city in the Kyle Hotel, it wasn’t really a hit with the cool crowd. That would change — eventually.
“The station started with a ‘beautiful music’ format,” said Lynn Woolley, a longtime Texas radio personality who got his start at KYLE. “Lawrence Welk, instrumentals … that kind of stuff.”
“Beautiful music” is commonly associated with elevators and department stores, and a rebellious KYLE staff would eventually push for change. The station first switched to Top 40, then to much harder rock ’n’ roll, and eventually back to a more easy-listening format with frequent news breaks. Over the years, KYLE played everything from Bach to Neil Diamond to Elton John to Black Sabbath as the station struggled to find its sound.
“1972 was the year of ‘Song Sung Blue,’ ‘Rocket Man’ and ‘Garden Party,’ and some of us at KYLE 104.9 pushed for a more modern format,” Woolley remembers. “It was a big sell. AM radio was king back then, and trying to get advertisers to a small FM station was difficult. Of course, that soon changed.”
Woolley, one of several KYLE employees who found success in radio, started at the station as a 17-year-old Temple High student.
“I was what you called a board operator, or board op,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of DJ time. We mostly played music and read a few commercials. That was about it in the early days (of KYLE).”
While many DJ’s of the day adopted Johnny Fever-style radio personalities, Woolley stuck with his given name.
“Mom and Dad thought Lynn Woolley was good enough so I stuck with it,” he said with a grin.
Besides Woolley, KYLE had other employees who would enjoy big success.
Mike Richardson worked there before becoming a radio personality in Dallas and Austin. He went on to become director of the Texas Associated Press network.
Malcolm Louis Van Tuyl, aka Lou Saint, was primarily a KTEM radio personality but did stints at KYLE. Later, Tuyl was a huge star in the New Orleans late-night radio scene.
Then there was Wayne Bachus, a KYLE record spinner and music buff who became a successful Temple attorney and Bell County Court at Law No. 2 judge.
“I started working at KYLE while I was a student at Temple Junior College in the late 1960s,” Bachus said. I knew (general manager) Boyd Porter from First United Methodist Church and Dr. C.H. Gillespie. Gillespie was greatly in tune with the arts.”
Bachus said he was contacted by Father Don Blavier of Christ Episcopal Church, who also served as KYLE’s program director.
“He knew I had an interest in music,” Bachus said. “I had studied a little music at the University of Texas, and I had also served as an organist and choir director at First Lutheran Church in Temple.”
“KYLE was playing a lot of classical music, and Father Don knew I could pronounce the names of the artists and composers, so he hired me,” Bachus said. “I spun records, played commercials and did a little news. We had a teletype machine, and I just read the news that printed out.”
Over the years, KYLE aired music, news reports and some sports.
Bachus called the KYLE a “glamorous” place to work.
“It had a tremendous view of the city,” he said. “We had two studios — one for recording commercials and one for broadcasts.”
Jody Donaldson, another of the many KYLE veterans, agrees with Bachus — “The view was great.”
“You could walk outside onto the balcony on the top floor,” he said. “The view was something else.”
Donaldson still has one of Temple’s most recognizable voices. In addition to radio, he was the voice of Temple football as public address announcer at Wildcat Stadium for 47 years — 1974 through 2020.
Scott Cole didn’t work at KYLE, but he was a frequent listener, even though his family didn’t own an FM radio.
“My neighbors had one,” he said. “KYLE changed formats a lot, but I remember when it was rock ’n’ roll. I listened to groups like Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, Deep Purple and Black Sabbath. Then it turned back into easy listening.”
The demise of KYLE is full of mystery. It involved a financial backer who apparently didn’t really exist and a plot to wrestle control of the station from Gillespie, a Temple physician, according to the July 19-26, 1974, edition of the Dallas-based Iconoclast.
Troubles centered around William H. Trull, a KYLE general manager hired not by Gillespie but by a man who entered into a purchase contract to buy KYLE-FM, according to an Iconoclast article. Part of the deal was that Trull would serve as general manager of the station.
When the proposed purchaser defaulted on his first month’s payment, the contract was voided but Trull remained at the station.
Gillespie trusted Trull to handle KYLE business affairs because the doctor’s medical practice at Scott & White hospital prevented him from operating the station himself.
As general manager, Trull’s duties included the renewal of KYLE’s FCC license. But, according to the Iconoclast, documents addressed to that commission — which rules on all U.S. license renewals — indicated that Gillespie expressed willingness to turn the station over to George Maddox, a man Gillespie had never met.
The FCC investigated the claim and ruled that Maddox didn’t even exist.
Gillespie told Iconoclast reporter Deborah Goodall that he had signed a letter but did so solely on Trull’s advice.
The FCC incident was brought to light by five former KYLE employees that had been fired by Trull, the newspaper reported. The former employee said they were owed nine days of back pay. They also said their dismissal was part of a larger plan by Trull to assume control of the station.
One of the fired employees was former news director Peter Kelton, according to the report. Angered by the firing, Kelton filed suit against the station and Trull in the 169th District Court in Bell County for $2,440, records show. Employees also filed complaints with the Texas Employment Commission in an attempt to collect back pay.
The Iconoclast reported that the court was unable to serve Trull’s citation because he couldn’t be found. When Trull disappeared, he also took several unauthorized checks payable to KYLE with him, the article said.
Despite an investigation, Trull or the man referred to as George Maddox were not found, according to the article.
Days after the Iconoclast story broke, the Telegram reported that radio station KTEM, the only other station in town at the time, had entered into a contract with Gillespie to purchase KYLE.
After the purchase, KTEM changed KYLE’s call sign to KPLE, which allowed the station to spell TEM-PLE through call signs.
Eventually, the call sign was changed to KKIK and the station took on a country music format. KKIK was sold in June 1998 and moved to Austin where it operated under KQBT.
Over the next few years, it changed hands, call signs and formats frequently. Remnants of the old KYLE are now in the hands of KLQB, a regional Spanish-language station serving Austin.