BELTON — The Senior Expo, an annual showcase of senior-related businesses, organizations and activities in Central Texas, take place from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
More than 90 vendors will be featured at the event, which is free and open to the public.
At 10 a.m., a session with three guest speakers will be held in the upstairs Special Events room, accessible by an elevator. Renee Owens, Kathleen Brown and Jackie Wenli will share their stories of surviving breast cancer during the session.