BELTON — Indictments were issued by a Bell County grand jury against people in two separate cases who are charged with injury to the elderly.
Lisa S. Cantacuzene, 56, of Morgan’s Point Resort, was indicted for the alleged reckless injury to an elderly person.
Cantacuzene reportedly threw a bucket of dirt at an 82-year-old woman, a next-door neighbor who was using a weed eater and moved onto Cantacuzene’s property, an arrest affidavit said.
The investigation began at about 6:15 p.m. on April 1 at a residence on South Cliffwood Circle. The arriving officers saw dirt and blood on the driveway and talked to the victim’s daughter. The suspect, Cantacuzene, was outside and the officer asked her what happened. She told the officer she got angry with the victim and threw a bucket of dirt on her. The elderly woman fell and hit her head on the concrete driveway, Cantacuzene said.
The victim’s eyebrow was lacerated and her hip was broken, the affidavit said.
The victim said she was trying to fix things between her and the suspect when the incident happened.
Cantacuzene was released from the Bell County Jail on April 19 after she posted a $50,000 bond.
Wesley Pitcher-Thrasher
Wesley Pitcher-Thrasher, 36, of Temple, allegedly wished his mother would die or have a heart attack and then intentionally head butted her, an arrest affidavit said.
Pitcher-Thrasher had previously been evicted from his mother’s home in the 1000 block of South 25th Street, but came back to visit another family member because he had nowhere else to go, the victim said.
He was angry because another family member had put his belongings outside the house. Pitcher-Thrasher went up to his mother in anger and confronted her. That is when he head butted her and hurt her, the victim said.
Pitcher-Thrasher was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, held on bonds that totaled $77,000, which included the $75,000 bond for injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury.
The grand jury issued 27 true bills.