The Bell County Sheriff’s Department put out a news release seeking the public's help in finding Edwin Perez, a 15-year-old Hispanic male. He is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The report said he was last seen Wednesday, June 1, In the 6100 Block Knob Creek Road, in the Heidenheimer area of Bell County. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black crocs with socks.
Any information the public has can be reported to the Sheriff’s Department by calling 254-933-5412 or contact your local law enforcement agency.