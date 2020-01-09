The Temple ISD facilities committee on Thursday discussed setting the guaranteed maximum price for renovations to the historic Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy at $7.3 million.
This guaranteed maximum price covers construction costs only, as the total budget for improvements is set at $9 million. These renovations — financed by 2015 bond funds — will bring various improvements to a facility constructed back in 1951, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Kent Boyd said.
“I think it’ll be a very exciting project,” Boyd said. “I’m excited for our students and staff. It’s a facility that has a real historic tie to not only that portion of Temple, but really the entire Temple community. It’s a facility that has so much history and meaning to our community, and we need to ensure that it’s going to be a nice state-of-the-art facility for our children moving forward.”
Boyd noted an improved life-safety infrastructure as one of the more notable campus upgrades. The fire sprinkler suppression system, fire alarm system, PA system and security entryway will all be replaced.
“We also have a lot of (American with Disabilities Act) upgrades we will be making, which are very important on this campus … We need to have the building be more ADA compatible,” he said.
These enhancements will complete campus renovations, which initially began with 2011 bond funds. Meridith-Dunbar will see mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades. American Constructors — a company based in Cedar Park — will begin the project in March 2020. The 14-month project is expected to be completed in August 2021.
Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said these renovations are long awaited, since the campus has a substantial amount of value to the community.
The campus was known as Dunbar High School during segregation, and became a junior high school in 1968. Two years later, the campus became an elementary school. The facility reopened as Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy in the 2013-2014 school year.
“Not just historical value but just really pride and overall community meaning … we need to renovate it to a place where it’s current,” Ott said. “In the last bond, we were able to do some small projects, but there was so much of the campus we weren’t able to touch.”
Temple school board members are scheduled to vote on the suggested $7.3 million guaranteed maximum price on at their monthly board meeting Monday evening.