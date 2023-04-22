Starting Monday, voters across Texas and in Bell County will have the chance to influence local policy as they head to the polls.
Locally voters cast their ballots in multiple local contested municipal elections in the surrounding cities and school districts. Those who want to vote in each race will need to head to the polling site for that contested election.
Temple City Council
One of the largest local elections is for three contested seats on the Temple City Council, which includes a special election to replace the seat former Councilman Wendell Williams recently vacated.
District 2’s contested race will see incumbent Mayor pro tem Judy Morales face off against challenger Zoe Grant, the president of the Temple NAACP.
Incumbent Councilwoman Susan Long is vying against resident Steven Patterson for the Precinct 3 seat.
Temple’s District 4 will have a contested race between former Councilman Mike Pilkington and resident Christine Rahm after Williams resigned in February.
In Temple, officials said that early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2. The polling site is City Hall, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Belton ISD school board
Another contested election this year is for two at-large seats on Belton Independent School District’s school board. Incumbent Janet Leigh and political newcomers Rucker Preston, executive director of Temple-based Family Promise of East Bell County, and Jason Wolfe, a district booster and a mortgage banking sales manager, are the candidates.
Voters will decide on the two at-large seats, in which the top vote-getters will be elected.
Belton ISD officials said voters casting a ballot in their election can do so from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and May 1-2 during the early voting period. Early ballots can be cast at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
The school district includes West Temple, Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort and parts of northern Bell County.
Morgan’s Point Resort
Morgan’s Point Resort voters will have a large number of choices when they head to the polls to vote for their City Council members.
This year incumbents Bruce Leonhardt, Robbie Johnson and Shawn Knuckles will face seven challengers for five at-large seats. The challengers are former mayor Dwayne Gossett and residents Dorothy Allyn, James “Jimbo” Snyder, Pat Clune, Roxanne Stryker, Louis “Lou” Guillaud III and Stephen Bishop.
Early voting for the City Council race will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2 at City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
Troy ISD, municipal elections
The city of Troy and the Troy Independent School District will hold a joint election, with each entity having one contested race each.
On the city side of the election, voters will need to fill two at-large City Council seats with incumbent Paul Ramirez facing challengers Amanda Camp and Crofton Sherrard.
In the Troy ISD race, voters will need to fill two school board seats this year, with only incumbent Carrie Trees having filed to run again. Challengers in the race include Jeffrey Ware, Jennifer York and Kirk Bailey.
Early voting for both contested elections will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and May 1, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and May 2 at Troy City Hall, 201 E. Main St.
Little River-Academy
In Little River-Academy residents will have contested City Council and mayoral elections.
On the City Council for two at-large seats, current Mayor Drew Lanham and Councilman David H. Newsome will face challenger Elmer Don Williams. For the mayoral election, Mayor pro tem Domingo Montalbo will face fellow Councilman Paul C. Williams for the position.
Early voting for the two races will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the same time on May 1 and May 2 at the Little River-Academy City Hall, 509 E. Main St.
Salado elections
Salado will have a contested election this year for three of its at-large Board of Aldermen seats, with seven people having thrown their hats in the ring.
This year incumbent Mayor pro tem Rodney Bell and Alderman D. Jasen Graham will face challengers Bert Henry, Cody Coufal, Linda Reynolds, Lennox J. Alfred and Samuel Morris.
Salado ISD also will have a race for its three at-large school board seats with incumbent Savannah Hennig facing challengers Eric Malmin, Kim Redelsheimer and David Matthews.
Early voting for both races will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through May 2 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Rogers
Voters in Rogers will have an at-large election this year to fill two of its City Council seats, included the one being vacated by Mayor pro tem Jeff Watson, who is running unopposed for mayor.
Incumbent City Council member Samantha Bell will face challengers Josh Norsworthy, Michael Lawson and Mallory Anthony.
In the city early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the same time on May 1 and May 2 at City Hall, 2 W. Mesquite Ave. in Rogers.