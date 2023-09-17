BELTON — A good crowd turned out at 11 a.m. Saturday for the grand opening of the MK&T Depot and The Katy, 203 N. East St.
“This is another draw to bring people to our community,” said Randy Pittenger, president and chief executive officer of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce. “This represents 10 locally owned and operated businesses, significantly contributing to the quality of life in our community and providing more opportunities for people to gather, eat, shop and play.
He introduced Luke Potts, who said the idea for the downtown project was initiated by him and three others: Ryan Hodge, Matt Gunter and Terry Potts. They bought the property and broke ground in January 2022. In February 2023, he said, they started having shops come in.
“Nine of the businesses are in and up and going,” he said. “The 10th will be open in about a month.”
All of the businesses are tied into the food and entertainment industry, he said.
“It’s a great place for a date night,” he said. “We’re inviting all the people to come out and see it. We really appreciate all the support from the community.”
Wayne Carpenter, former Belton mayor and current City Council member, said he was pleased with how the project turned out.
“I’ve been into every one of them,” he said of the 10 businesses. “It’s so great to see all these people in downtown Belton and to see the atmosphere that’s been created.”
Judy Garrett, owner of Off the Rails Winery, said they serve wine, beer and “small bites.”
“Our bestseller is the butter board,” she said. “The Chamber always puts on a good event that brings the crowds.”
Angel Cruz, owner of 100X35 Latin Cuisine, said they specialize in Puerto Rican food.
“We deal a lot with plantains,” he said. “We’re non-spicy. A lot of flavors, but no spices.”
“It’s all home-cooked meals,” Cruz said. “This is normal food that you would find in Puerto Rican restaurants and Puerto Rican homes.”
They’ve been told they have the best Cuban sandwiches in Central Texas, he said. “We’ve been really welcomed by the community since we’ve opened and that’s been great.”
The 10 businesses are: The Railway Express Diner, 100X35 Latin Cuisine, Sly Fox Coffeehouse, Pizza Pieros, Z&H Old Fashioned Candy, Toy & Soda Shoppe, Early Light Creperie, Blackbird Books & Spirits, Warm Cookie Co. and Off the Rails Winery.