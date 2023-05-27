More activities are planned this week and Monday to honor veterans and commemorate Memorial Day.
At 8 a.m. Monday, Chupacabra Strength and Conditioning gym, 201 S. Main St. in downtown Temple, will hold the 2023 Murph Challenge fundraiser.
The event serves to honor the memory of Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan. Participants will undertake a challenging workout that includes a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another one-mile run, all while wearing a weighted vest. This challenge symbolizes the dedication, sacrifice, and resilience demonstrated by Lt. Murphy and all servicemen.
“By rallying the local community, Chupacabra aims to raise substantial funds that will benefit charitable organizations supporting veterans and their families,” Erik Estrada, the gym’s training director and business and operations director.
• At 10 a.m. Monday, American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple, will hold its annual Memorial Day program. Doughnuts and coffee will be available 8-10 a.m. with the program to begin immediately afterward.
The event speaker will be Richard Conde, the son of Felix Conde, a Medal of Honor recipient.
Vietnam era veterans Ira Walton, Lewis Whitacre, Richard Ebertowski, C.F. Ellis, Samuel Kaiser, Robert Kalkbrenner and James Whitlow will be recognized with pins.
The post will memorialize veterans by posting their names on their Wall Everlasting.
Family members and friends of these veterans are invited to attend the program.
• On Monday, Lake Belton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10377 and its members will be placing flags at veteran gravesites in Temple and Nolanville.
Members will meet at 10 a.m. Monday to place flags at the Temple Garden of Memories, 8101 Old Highway 81 in Temple. The post also will place flags at gravesites at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 550 Pleasant Hill Road in Nolanville.
“We are looking forward to honoring our fallen heroes,” Charles L. Cooper, VFW Post No. 10377 trustee, said.
The post is at 4 Woodland Trail in West Temple near Lake Belton.
• In Killeen, the Area Veterans Advisory Committee will hold the annual Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen. Veteran organizations are encouraged to attend and bring their wreaths at 9:30 a.m. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will provide remarks. Go to www.centex-avac.org for more information.
• On Tuesday, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a special ceremony at 6 p.m. in the front parking area of the chamber office at 412 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The ceremony will include comments from community leaders and memorials for local veterans who have been honored with a brick in the Patriot Way Brick Walk, a joint effort of the chamber and the city of Belton.
“We are proud to honor the memory of those who have served our country and our community with this ceremony during the week of Memorial Day, and we are especially proud to honor those who have been added during the past year to the Patriot Way Brick Walk,” Randy Pittenger, president/CEO of the Belton chamber, said in a news release.
Bricks are added regularly as veterans are honored by friends and family. Order forms are available at the chamber office or online www.beltonchamber.com. In addition, the website contains a searchable listing of all bricks added to the Patriot Way Brick Walk.